Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles From Underground Launch Pads During Drills - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran on Wednesday successfully launched ballistic missiles from installations hidden deep underground during the ongoing major military exercises, the media reported.

On Tuesday, the IRGC began its annual military exercise in the Persian Gulf and the western part of the Strait of Hormuz. The drills, code-named Payambar-e Azam 14 or the Great Prophet 14, involve the navy, air forces and missile units.

On the second day of the drills, the IRGC Aerospace Force launched ballistic missiles, the Tasnim news agency reported.

During the launch, the forces were using data from Iran's first domestically-produced Noor satellite.

The IRGC forces also flew combat drones to attack a replica of the United States aircraft carrier during another operation of the ongoing exercises.

IRGC head Maj.Gen. Hossein Salami said that Tehran's strategy was defensive and aimed at protecting its interests. At the same time, Salami said that Iran's forces should be ready for offensive strikes in case of an enemy attack.