Iran-Flagged Vessel Attacked Off Eritrea Coast - Al Arabiya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) An Iranian vessel belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Forces (IRGC) was attacked off the coast of Eritrea in the Red Sea, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The broadcaster did not provide any further details.