Iran FM says has 'serious doubts' over US intentions ahead of talks

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday cast doubt over the intentions of the United States a day before a second round of nuclear talks with Washington.

The new round will come a week after the longtime foes held their highest-level negotiations since US President Donald Trump abandoned a landmark nuclear deal in 2018.

"Although we have serious doubts about the intentions and motivations of the American side, in any case we will participate in tomorrow's negotiations," Araghchi said during a press conference in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Araghchi will set off on Saturday for Rome for a fresh round of Omani-mediated talks with US middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

"We are fully prepared to pursue a peaceful resolution for Iran's peaceful nuclear programme," Araghchi said.

Lavrov said Moscow was ready "to play any role that will be useful from Iran's point of view and that will be acceptable to the United States."