Iran FM Says Has 'serious Doubts' Over US Intentions Ahead Of Talks
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday cast doubt over the intentions of the United States a day before a second round of nuclear talks with Washington.
The new round will come a week after the longtime foes held their highest-level negotiations since US President Donald Trump abandoned a landmark nuclear deal in 2018.
"Although we have serious doubts about the intentions and motivations of the American side, in any case we will participate in tomorrow's negotiations," Araghchi said during a press conference in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
Araghchi will set off on Saturday for Rome for a fresh round of Omani-mediated talks with US middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.
"We are fully prepared to pursue a peaceful resolution for Iran's peaceful nuclear programme," Araghchi said.
Lavrov said Moscow was ready "to play any role that will be useful from Iran's point of view and that will be acceptable to the United States."
Recent Stories
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
More Stories From World
-
Iran FM says has 'serious doubts' over US intentions ahead of talks6 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Munich results26 minutes ago
-
Kyiv receives 909 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers36 minutes ago
-
Vance meets Meloni in Rome before Easter at the Vatican46 minutes ago
-
Kyiv receives 909 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers46 minutes ago
-
Three dead after deadly spring storm wreaks havoc in the Alps56 minutes ago
-
Hamas calls for pressure to end Israel's aid block on Gaza1 hour ago
-
Three dead after deadly spring storm wreaks havoc in the Alps1 hour ago
-
Man Utd beat Lyon in Europa League epic, Spurs and Athletic Bilbao reach semis2 hours ago
-
US threatens to withdraw from Ukraine talks if no progress2 hours ago
-
Putin's order not to hit Ukraine energy targets has 'expired': Kremlin2 hours ago
-
Vance arrives for talks in Italy, Easter at the Vatican2 hours ago