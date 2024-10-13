Open Menu

Iran FM Says 'no Red Lines' In Defending Itself

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Iran FM says 'no red lines' in defending itself

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Iran's top diplomat vowed Sunday there would be "no red lines" for the country in defending its people and interests, ahead of Israel's expected retaliation for Iran's recent missile attack.

"While we have made tremendous efforts in recent days to contain an all-out war in our region, I say it clearly that we have no red lines in defending our people and interests," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in a post on X.

Iran fired 200 missiles at Israel on October 1 in what it said was retaliation for the killing of Tehran-aligned militant leaders in the region and a general in Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has vowed Israel's response will be "deadly, precise, and surprising".

Araghchi was in Baghdad to discuss the wars in Gaza and Lebanon with Iraqi officials, according to the ministry.

Ali al-Moussawi, political advisor to the Iraqi prime minister, told AFP Araghchi's visit was part of a diplomatic effort "to silence weapons and violence.

.. to establish security and stability in the region".

After Baghdad, Araghchi will head to Oman, the Iranian ISNA news agency reported.

On Thursday, Araghchi was in Qatar where he met Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani over the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

Qatar has been mediating talks aimed at a Gaza ceasefire and has called for a truce in Lebanon.

A day earlier, Araghchi met Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

In a recent interview, Araghchi said Iran does "not want war" but it was "not afraid of it."

"We will be ready for any scenario," he told Al Jazeera news network.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Defence Minister Israel Iran Gaza Oman Visit Saudi Qatar Isna Baghdad Saudi Arabia Lebanon Mohammed Bin Salman October Sunday Post Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

16 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

17 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

17 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

17 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

1 day ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World