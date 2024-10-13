Iran FM Says 'no Red Lines' In Defending Itself
Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Iran's top diplomat said Sunday there would be "no red lines" in defending the country's people and interests, but efforts would continue to "contain an all-out war in our region".
Israel has vowed a response to Iran's October 1 missile attack which Tehran said was in retaliation for the killing of resistance leaders in the region and a general in its Revolutionary Guards.
"While we have made tremendous efforts in recent days to contain an all-out war in our region, I say it clearly that we have no red lines in defending our people and interests," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X.
He arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for talks with Iraqi officials in Iran's latest high-level diplomatic efforts ahead of Israel's anticipated attack.
At a joint news conference with his Iraqi counterpart, Araghchi said Iran was "fully prepared for a war situation ... but we do not want war, we want peace."
He said Iran would continue consultations "to prevent the escalation of tension in the region and to work for peace and ceasefire" in Gaza and Lebanon.
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Baghdad was against a regional war spreading to Iran.
"The continuation of the war and its expansion towards the Islamic Republic of Iran and (Israel's) exploitation of Iraqi airspace as a corridor is completely unacceptable and rejected," Hussein said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From World
-
In a first, SpaceX 'catches' megarocket booster after test flight3 minutes ago
-
Seeing double in Nigeria's 'twins capital of the world'4 minutes ago
-
Sinner wins Shanghai Masters to deny Djokovic 100th career title4 minutes ago
-
Biden expected to visit Germany on Friday: govt source23 minutes ago
-
Israel army expands evacuation calls for areas in south Lebanon54 minutes ago
-
Biden expected to visit Germany on Friday: govt source1 hour ago
-
Seeing double in Nigeria's 'twins capital of the world'1 hour ago
-
Sabalenka outlasts local hero Zheng to win third Wuhan Open title2 hours ago
-
SpaceX will try to 'catch' giant Starship rocket shortly before landing2 hours ago
-
Red Cross says strike injured paramedics on rescue mission in south Lebanon2 hours ago
-
Russia says captured another east Ukrainian village near key town3 hours ago
-
Iran FM says 'no red lines' in defending itself3 hours ago