Iran FM Slams Western Sanctions As 'hostile Action': State Media
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that new Western sanctions against Iran were "hostile action" and would not help to resolve regional tensions, state media reported.
"The new Western sanctions against Iran are considered a hostile action and will not help the existing situation," he told reporters in Jordan's capital, Amman, according to IRNA state news agency.
On Monday, the 27-member European Union imposed sanctions on prominent Iranian officials and entities, including airlines, accusing them of taking part in the transfer of missiles and drones for Russia to use in its war against Ukraine.
Tehran has repeatedly denied the accusations.
Last week, the United States expanded sanctions on Iran's oil industry in response to Tehran's October 1 attack on Israel, which has vowed to respond.
Iran said the attack was in retaliation for the killing of Tehran-aligned militant leaders in the region and a general in its Revolutionary Guards.
Regional tensions have soared since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October last year, drawing in Iran-aligned groups from Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.
Iran was already reeling from crippling US sanctions imposed following Washington's unilateral withdrawal in 2018 from a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian, who took office in July, has prioritised reviving the deal.
On Wednesday, Araghchi said the so-called Muscat process of indirect negotiations with the United States on nuclear issues "has been halted for the time being."
Oman has long mediated between Iran and the United States, which cut ties after the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Araghchi said, however, that exchanges with the US on other issues are "still ongoing".
Recent Stories
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..
Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed
Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..
Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17
Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..
Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs
CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people of Pakistan: Federal Minister f ..
Police amendment bill 2024 presented in KP Assembly
Syedaal congratulates leadership on successful SCO summit
Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Mu ..
More Stories From World
-
Nigeria fuel tanker explosion kills almost 1502 minutes ago
-
France opens murder probe after motorist runs down cyclist12 minutes ago
-
Tuchel targets trophies as England manager12 minutes ago
-
New assisted dying bill introduced in UK parliament32 minutes ago
-
Nigeria fuel tanker explosion kills more than 140: emergency agency42 minutes ago
-
Iran atomic agency says Israeli attack on nuclear sites 'unlikely'52 minutes ago
-
Israeli booths, equipment barred from defence show in France1 hour ago
-
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede humanitarian aid2 hours ago
-
Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks continue, warns UN2 hours ago
-
South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly build a green Silk Road3 hours ago
-
Italian navy brings first migrants to Albania centre: AFP2 hours ago
-
Deputizing for the Foreign Minister, Vice Foreign Minister attends GCC-EU ministerial meeting7 hours ago