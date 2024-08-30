Iran FM stresses mutual understanding with PGCC

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the relations between Iran and the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have to enter a new phase of mutual understanding.

Araghchi made the remarks in response to a phone call by (P)GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi who congratulated his appointment to the post.

The two officials explored avenues for giving a boost to relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the (P)GCC.

The (P)GCC secretary general highlighted Iran’s key role in enhancement of peace and stability in the region and said that the council members are willing to consult and interact with the Islamic Republic on major regional challenges.

The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, said that Iran is eager to further advance friendly and brotherly relations with the (P)GCC member countries.