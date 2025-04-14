Iran FM To Head To Moscow, Discuss US Nuclear Talks
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 04:10 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Iran's foreign minister is to visit ally Russia this week to discuss nuclear negotiations with the United States, ahead of a new round of talks between the foes planned for Rome.
On Saturday, Abbas Araghchi held talks with US middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman, the highest-level negotiations since the collapse of a 2015 nuclear accord.
US President Donald Trump, who withdrew from the accord, has thrown Iran back into the spotlight since his return to the White House in January.
In March, he sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling for nuclear talks while warning of possible military action if Tehran refused.
Western countries, including the United States, have long suspected Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons, an allegation Tehran has consistently denied, maintaining that its programme was solely for peaceful purposes.
Russia, a close ally of Iran and party to the 2015 deal, and China have held discussions with Tehran in recent weeks over its nuclear programme.
"Dr Araghchi will travel to Moscow at the end of the week," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, adding that the trip was pre-planned and would be "an opportunity to discuss the latest developments related to the Muscat talks."
Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, later confirmed the visit saying Araghchi would meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and other officials.
Iran and the United States separately described Saturday's discussions with the US as "constructive".
Moscow welcomed the Iran-US talks as it pushed for a diplomatic solution and warned that military confrontation would be a "global catastrophe".
Another round of talks between Iran and the United States is scheduled for Saturday, April 19.
