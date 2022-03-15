UrduPoint.com

Iran Foils Israel-linked 'sabotage' Plot At Nuclear Plant

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2022 | 03:46 PM

Iran has arrested several suspected members of a spy network linked to arch foe Israel, foiling its attempt to sabotage a key underground nuclear facility, state media reported

The announcement comes as Iran is engaged in talks with major powers on reviving a landmark nuclear deal abandoned by the United States in 2018.

Iran has accused Israel of repeatedly targeting its nuclear facilities and scientists, most recently in an attempt to undermine efforts to restore the 2015 agreement, which was bitterly opposed by the Jewish state.

The suspects "planned on sabotaging the Fordo facility and were arrested by the intelligence services of the Revolutionary Guards", the official IRNA news agency reported late Monday.

Fordo is an underground uranium enrichment facility located outside the central city of Qom, around 180 kilometres (110 miles) south of Tehran.

IRNA did not specify the identity of the suspects or say how many were arrested.

But it said that Israeli intelligence agents tried "to approach" an employee at Fordo after "recruiting" one of his neighbours, in order to gain information about advanced centrifuges at the facility.

The suspects had received payments "in the form of cash and digital Currency so that no trace of it remains," IRNA added.

