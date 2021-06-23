Iran foils sabotage attack on atomic energy agency building: state TV

Iran foiled a sabotage attack Wednesday on a building belonging to the country's atomic energy agency, state television said, adding there were no casualties or damage

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Iran foiled a sabotage attack Wednesday on a building belonging to the country's atomic energy agency, state television said, adding there were no casualties or damage.

"On Wednesday morning, a sabotage operation against one of the (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran) buildings was foiled," the broadcaster said, adding that the attack "did not cause any damage in financial or human terms."