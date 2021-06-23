UrduPoint.com
Iran Foils Sabotage Attack On Atomic Energy Agency Building: State TV

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 02:53 PM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Iran foiled a sabotage attack Wednesday on a building belonging to the country's atomic energy agency, state television said, adding there were no casualties or damage.

"On Wednesday morning, a sabotage operation against one of the (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran) buildings was foiled," the broadcaster said, adding that the attack "did not cause any damage in financial or human terms."

More Stories From World

