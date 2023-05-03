UrduPoint.com

Iran Forces Seize Second Oil Tanker In Six Days: US Navy

Iranian forces seized a Panama-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz early on Wednesday, the US Navy said, the second such incident in less than a week

The tanker, Niovi, was sailing from Dubai towards Fujairah, another port in the United Arab Emirates, when it was stopped by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.

"A dozen IRGCN fast-attack craft swarmed the vessel in the middle of the strait," said a statement from the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet, referring to the Revolutionary Guard's naval force.

"The IRGCN subsequently forced the oil tanker to reverse course and head toward Iranian territorial waters off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran," it said.

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported the seizure of the "violator" ship but did not specify the reason for the seizure.

The MarineTraffic tracking website last reported the tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

