Iran Foreign Minister Congratulates Qatar on Progress in Resolving Conflict With Neighbors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the declaration adopted at the summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday on restoring the unity of the Gulf countries was the result of Qatar's brave resistance.

"Congratulations to Qatar for the success of its brave resistance to pressure & extortion. To our other Arab neighbors: Iran is neither an enemy nor threat. Enough scapegoating”especially with your reckless patron on his way out. Time to take our offer for a strong region," Zarif said.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, and Egypt severed ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism. They imposed transport blockade on the country and issued an ultimatum to Qatar, urging it to agree to fulfill the demands of its neighbors within 10 days.

The ultimatum contained 13 demands, including a lowering of the level of diplomatic and military relations with Iran. However, later, with the mediation of Kuwait and the administration of US President Donald Trump, the position of Qatar's neighbors was softened.

On Tuesday, the 41st summit of the leaders of the six countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf was held in Saudi Arabia. As a sign of reconciliation, on the eve of the summit, Saudi Arabia announced the lifting of the blockade of Qatar, which had lasted for more than 3.5 years, the opening of the land border between the two countries, and the lifting of the ban on the crossing of its airspace by Qatari aircraft and sea by Qatari ships.