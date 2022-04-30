Iran Foreign Ministry Rejects Reports of Assassination Attempt on Qatari Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Friday rejected recent media reports of an attempted assassination of Qatar's ambassador to the country.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency, the foreign ministry declared that reports of an attempted assassination of the Ambassador of Qatar to Iran are false, urging the media to be more discerning when publishing news.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry and the Embassy of Qatar in Tehran have not yet made any comments on the alleged assassination attempt.

Unlike other Gulf Arab countries, Qatar has quite friendly relations with Iran. Over the past five years, their relations grew even stronger as Iran helped Qatar cope with economic challenges when the neighboring Arab countries effectively blockaded the country. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Qatar in February of this year and signed an agreement to boost transport links between the two countries.