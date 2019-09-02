UrduPoint.com
Iran, France Close To Agreeing On How To Implement Nuclear Deal - Tehran

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 03:52 PM

Tehran and Paris have managed to find common ground on many issues regarding the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which manages Iran's nuclear program, the spokesman for the Iranian government, Ali Rabiei, said Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Tehran and Paris have managed to find common ground on many issues regarding the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which manages Iran's nuclear program, the spokesman for the Iranian government, Ali Rabiei, said Monday.

On Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and French President Emmanuel Macron, a staunch advocate of preserving the JCPOA flowing the United States' unilateral withdrawal, held phone talks and discussed ways to save the deal.

"In the past several weeks serious consultations have been held between the [Iranian and French] presidents. Fortunately, they have reduced gaps in understanding on many issues," Rabiei was quoted as saying on government's website.

On Sunday, Tehran said it would make a third reduction of commitments agreed to under the deal on Thursday and that this round would be the harshest yet. Nevertheless, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has stressed that Tehran will be ready to stop this process if Europe fulfills its part of the agreement.

The spokesman added that Iran would wait until Thursday for the deal's signatories to take steps toward implementing the deal and make a decision on whether to further scrap its commitments depending on these actions.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and hitting Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions.

Within the past several months, Iran and France have been actively engaged in consultations concerning the deal, including phone talks between the presidents and reciprocal high-level visits.

