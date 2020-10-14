Iran Free to Buy, Sell Weapons After Arms Embargo Lifted on Sunday - Lawmaker

Iran will be allowed to freely buy and sell weapons and military equipment after October 18, when the UN arms embargo is terminated, Abolfazl Amouei, a spokesman of the Iranian parliament's Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy, told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that Tehran would prioritize trading with Beijing and Moscow

"As of this date [October 18], Iran will be free to carry out exchanges, enter into contracts, and to procure and sell. Naturally, large countries like Russia and China, in addition to countries that have displayed fair treatment of the Islamic Republic as well as friendly and allied countries will be our priorities," Amouei said.