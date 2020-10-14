UrduPoint.com
Iran Free To Sell Defense Equipment To Syria, Iraq, Palestine After Oct 18 - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 08:49 PM

Iran Free to Sell Defense Equipment to Syria, Iraq, Palestine After Oct 18 - Lawmaker

Iran is allowed to sell defense military equipment to any county that needs it after the termination of the UN arms embargo on October 18, including Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon and 'even' Palestine, Abolfazl Amouei, the speaker of the Iranian Parliament's Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Iran is allowed to sell defense military equipment to any county that needs it after the termination of the UN arms embargo on October 18, including Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon and 'even' Palestine, Abolfazl Amouei, the speaker of the Iranian Parliament's Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Islamic Republic, as of Sunday October 18, is free to procure defensive equipment and whatever else it needs, in addition to selling defensive equipment to countries that have shown willingness to procure from the Islamic Republic. In other words, weapons will be easily sold to Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, and even Palestine," Amouei said.

