UrduPoint.com

Iran Frees One Danish, Two Austrian-Iranian Citizens

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Iran frees one Danish, two Austrian-Iranian citizens

Iran on Friday released one Danish and two Austrian-Iranian citizens it had been holding after mediation by Oman, and they are being flown to Belgium, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Iran on Friday released one Danish and two Austrian-Iranian citizens it had been holding after mediation by Oman, and they are being flown to Belgium, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said.

He added that he had informed the governments of Denmark and Austria of the release, which came a week after Tehran freed a Belgian aid worker in exchange for an Iranian diplomat who was convicted on terrorism charges.

Vienna reacted with relief, naming the two freed Austrian-Iranian men as Kamran Ghaderi and Massud Mossaheb, who had been arrested "unjustly" in January 2016 and January 2019, respectively.

Thanking Belgium, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said: "Our years of diplomatic efforts to secure their release have borne fruit... Today is a very emotional day for all of us."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Iran Oman Tehran Austria Belgium Denmark January 2016 2019 All

Recent Stories

Stocks rise on US debt breakthrough, jobs data

Stocks rise on US debt breakthrough, jobs data

5 minutes ago
 Minister for installing CCTV cameras at cash boxes ..

Minister for installing CCTV cameras at cash boxes of all tombs

41 seconds ago
 US urges keeping Russia nuclear arms limits, eyes ..

US urges keeping Russia nuclear arms limits, eyes China

44 seconds ago
 Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Z ..

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman visits SBP Talent Hunt S ..

46 seconds ago
 SAU gears up work for establishing agriculture mus ..

SAU gears up work for establishing agriculture museum

48 seconds ago
 Spanish Police Evict 300 Squatters From Apartment ..

Spanish Police Evict 300 Squatters From Apartment Building in Madrid - Reports

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.