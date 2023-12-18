Open Menu

Iran Fuel Supplies Cut In 'cyber Attack': Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Iran fuel supplies cut in 'cyber attack': minister

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Iran said it suffered a cyber attack by Israel and the United States that disrupted fuel distribution across 60 percent of petrol stations on Monday.

"Some gas stations across the country suffered a cyber attack and the fuel distribution stopped," Oil Minister Javad Owji told state tv.

Owji blamed the attack on external powers, saying that since "the Zionist enemy (Israel) and the United States suffered blows in other fronts, they sought to create trouble."

Deputy Oil Minister Jalil Salari earlier said there were problems with the cards Iranians use to buy subsidised petrol.

Iran, a major oil producer, has among the cheapest petrol prices in the world, with a card that allows Iranians to buy up to 60 litres per month at a subsidised rate of 15,000 rials (around 3 US cents) per litre.

Following the system failure, petrol stations "disconnected the online system" and fuel was being supplied offline, Salari said.

Monday's disruption caused long car queues outside some stations in Tehran while others were completely shuttered, according to an AFP correspondent.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi called for an investigation and urged "immediate measures" to resolve the crisis.

Authorities formed a "crisis committee" and Salari expressed hopes the system would be fixed within a few hours.

Iran suffered a similar week-long disruption in October 2021 which officials blamed on an unprecedented cyberattack by outside actors.

Fuel cards were first introduced in 2007 with a view to reforming the subsidies system and curbing large-scale smuggling.

The government has accused arch-enemy Israel of a wave of sabotage attacks and assassinations targeting its nuclear programme.

The US and Israel accuse Iran of orchestrating attacks against allied forces and ships in the region.

Related Topics

Attack Petrol World Israel Iran Nuclear Oil Car Tehran Buy United States October Gas TV Government

Recent Stories

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in fir ..

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in first Test match against Australi ..

4 hours ago
 Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corrupt ..

Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corruption case

4 hours ago
 Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakis ..

Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakistani fans ahead of next Test m ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

1 day ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

2 days ago

More Stories From World