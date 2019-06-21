Iran gave 2 warnings before downing US drone: general

(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Iran gave two warnings before downing a US reconnaissance drone over the Gulf of Oman, the commander of the aerospace arm of the country's elite Revolutionary Guards said on Friday.

"Twice we... sent warnings," Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh said, without specifying the means.

"Unfortunately, when they failed to reply... and the aircraft made no change to its trajectory... we were obliged to shoot it down."