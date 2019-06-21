UrduPoint.com
Iran Gave Final Warning To US Drone 10 Minutes Before Downing - IRGC

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 07:13 PM

Iran Gave Final Warning to US Drone 10 Minutes Before Downing - IRGC

The Iranian military last warned the US drone it recently shot down that it was violating the country's airspace 10 minutes before taking action, Commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Amir Ali Hajizadeh said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Iranian military last warned the US drone it recently shot down that it was violating the country's airspace 10 minutes before taking action, Commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Amir Ali Hajizadeh said on Friday.

On Thursday, the IRGC said that it had downed a US surveillance drone over the coastal Hormozgan province for violating Iran's airspace. The US military said, however, that the drone had been flying in international airspace.�

"The Iranian Air Defense Forces gave the US intelligence drone its last warning at 3:55 a.

m. local time [23:25 GMT on Wednesday], but since it ignored them [previous warnings], the drone was shot down at 4:05 a.m. local time," Hajizadeh said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency, confirming that the Iranian military had sent several warnings to the drone.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi voiced Tehran's protest to Swiss Ambassador to Iran Markus Leitner, who acts on behalf of Washington in the middle Eastern country, over the incident, adding that Iran had retrieved fragments of the downed drone from the country's territorial waters.

