UrduPoint.com

Iran, Gazprom Continue Consultations On Fields Development In Iran - Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Iran, Gazprom Continue Consultations on Fields Development in Iran - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Iran and Russian energy giant Gazprom continue consultations to reach an agreement over the development of fields in Iran, Russian Ambassador in Tehran Alexey Dedov said in an interview with Sputnik.

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Gazprom are working to determine the economic assessment of the prospects for the participation of the Russian company in oil and gas projects in Iran in accordance with the memorandum of understanding on strategic cooperation signed last summer, the diplomat said. Under the deal, the companies pledged to explore the possibility of interaction on the development of Iranian fields, among other things.

"In December 2022, a delegation of the Gazprom group visited Iran, following which the parties agreed to continue consultations. Negotiations are underway, and we look forward to reaching mutually beneficial agreements in this area," Dedov said.

The ambassador also said that he sees a significantly increased interest of other Russian companies in cooperation with Iran in the oil and gas sector, including on the South Pars field.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Company Oil Tehran December Gas Agreement

Recent Stories

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-t ..

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-themed local and international ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber holds meeting with sectoral busine ..

Sharjah Chamber holds meeting with sectoral business groups to promote private s ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes ..

Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes taking part in &#039;Gallant K ..

10 hours ago
 DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 202 ..

DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 2022 net profit

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.