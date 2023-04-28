UrduPoint.com

Iran Gives Priority To Dialogue In Resolution Of Crises, Ukraine Conflict- Envoy To Vienna

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Iran Gives Priority to Dialogue in Resolution of Crises, Ukraine Conflict- Envoy to Vienna

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Iran condemns warmongering and the imposition of unilateral sanctions, and gives priority to dialogue and diplomacy in narrowing differences between parties to a conflict, including to that in Ukraine, Mohsen Naziri Asl, the Iranian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, told Sputnik.

"The principle position of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a victim of imposed war, threat and unilateral sanctions by the United States and the West, is respect for the Charter of the United Nations and international law, including non-use of force or threat to force, territorial integrity and sovereign equality. Iran denounces war and unilateral sanctions and its absolute preference is for dialogue and diplomacy in dispute settlement between states," Naziri Asl said.

Tehran also condemns the Cold War era "hegemonic mentality and unilateralism" by the United States and other Western nations through national policies and regional arrangements such as NATO, the Iranian diplomat said, adding that that was "one of the main root causes of many crises in the world, including the ongoing one in Ukraine."

"After more than one year of military conflict in Ukraine, which has caused human and material losses to the parties to the conflict and has had harmful consequences for the world, the international community needs to reinforce its efforts on an immediate peaceful settlement of this crisis through diplomacy," Naziri Asl told Sputnik.

He noted that it was high time for "genuine diplomacy" activation to put an end to the Ukraine conflict and unilateral sanctions and stop "advertising and fueling the war."

Naziri Asl added that Iran had announced its readiness to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the crisis and also supported China's peace plan for Ukraine released on February 24.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up its military support for Kiev. The European Union, in particular, has imposed 10 packages of sanctions against Russia since the onset of the Ukraine crisis.

On February 24, one year after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, China released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that some of the provisions of the plan could be a basis for a peace settlement, "if the West and Kiev are ready for it."

Related Topics

NATO World United Nations Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia China European Union Vienna Vladimir Putin Kiev United States February All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th April 2023

2 hours ago
 FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power P ..

FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power Plant activities

10 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Thursday

11 hours ago
 Banking sector driving UAE financial markets follo ..

Banking sector driving UAE financial markets following positive earnings announc ..

11 hours ago
 Governor asks census commissioner to remove concer ..

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.