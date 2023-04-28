Iran Gives Priority to Dialogue in Resolution of Crises, Ukraine Conflict- Envoy to Vienna

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Iran condemns warmongering and the imposition of unilateral sanctions, and gives priority to dialogue and diplomacy in narrowing differences between parties to a conflict, including to that in Ukraine, Mohsen Naziri Asl, the Iranian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, told Sputnik.

"The principle position of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a victim of imposed war, threat and unilateral sanctions by the United States and the West, is respect for the Charter of the United Nations and international law, including non-use of force or threat to force, territorial integrity and sovereign equality. Iran denounces war and unilateral sanctions and its absolute preference is for dialogue and diplomacy in dispute settlement between states," Naziri Asl said.

Tehran also condemns the Cold War era "hegemonic mentality and unilateralism" by the United States and other Western nations through national policies and regional arrangements such as NATO, the Iranian diplomat said, adding that that was "one of the main root causes of many crises in the world, including the ongoing one in Ukraine."

"After more than one year of military conflict in Ukraine, which has caused human and material losses to the parties to the conflict and has had harmful consequences for the world, the international community needs to reinforce its efforts on an immediate peaceful settlement of this crisis through diplomacy," Naziri Asl told Sputnik.

He noted that it was high time for "genuine diplomacy" activation to put an end to the Ukraine conflict and unilateral sanctions and stop "advertising and fueling the war."

Naziri Asl added that Iran had announced its readiness to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the crisis and also supported China's peace plan for Ukraine released on February 24.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up its military support for Kiev. The European Union, in particular, has imposed 10 packages of sanctions against Russia since the onset of the Ukraine crisis.

On February 24, one year after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, China released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that some of the provisions of the plan could be a basis for a peace settlement, "if the West and Kiev are ready for it."