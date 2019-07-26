UrduPoint.com
Iran Grants India Consular Access To Crew Of UK Stena Impero Tanker - Ambassador

Iran Grants India Consular Access to Crew of UK Stena Impero Tanker - Ambassador

Iranian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Hamid Baeidinejad said on Friday that Tehran had granted New Delhi access to 18 Indian crew members of the UK-flagged Stena Impero tanker, which was seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz last week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Iranian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Hamid Baeidinejad said on Friday that Tehran had granted New Delhi access to 18 Indian crew members of the UK-flagged Stena Impero tanker, which was seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz last week.

"Indian Embassy in Tehran was granted consular access to meet the 18 Indian crew of the detained British ship Stena Impero. Similar access is underway to other 5 crew from other nationalities. Indian embassy has reported to find the crew being very calm with no sense of panic," Baeidinejad posted on his Twitter account.

On July 19, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Stena Impero over what it described as a breach of international maritime regulations.

Stena Bulk, the company operating the ship, said in response that the vessel was "in full compliance with all navigation and international regulations." The tanker and its 23-member crew have since been detained and taken to the port in Bandar Abbas. Apart from Indians, the crew also includes three Russians, a Latvian and a Filipino.

The maritime clash came two weeks after the UK marines helped detain an Iranian tanker near Gibraltar on suspicion that it was carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has since accused London of piracy.

