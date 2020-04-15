UrduPoint.com
Iran Grateful To Russia For Offer Of Food Supplies - Iran's Deputy Trade And Industry Minister, Hamid Zadbum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:01 PM

Iran Grateful to Russia for Offer of Food Supplies - Iran's deputy trade and industry minister, Hamid Zadbum

Iran's deputy trade and industry minister, Hamid Zadbum, has thanked Russia for offering to staple food products for his country, in a comment to Sputnik on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Iran's deputy trade and industry minister, Hamid Zadbum, has thanked Russia for offering to staple food products for his country, in a comment to Sputnik on Wednesday.

Iranian parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani asked his counterpart, Vyacheslav Volodyn of Russia's State Duma, in a phone call last month to increase agricultural exports to Iran.

"The president of the State Duma said Russia was ready to provide Iran with necessities if Iran needs them. We are grateful to our Russian friends for the offer of cooperation," Zadbum said.

The minister, who also presides over Iran's state Trade Promotion Organization, said Iran would boost exports of farming products in the right circumstances. He said Iran's neighbors and Russia would be on top of the list.

