Iran Greco-Roman Wrestling Team Crowned Champion At U20 World Championships
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Iran’s national Greco-Roman wrestling team has been crowned champion at the 2024 World Junior Wrestling Championships (U20) underway in Pontevedra, Spain.
The Iranian team won the title after its Greco-Roman wrestlers won four gold, one silver and one bronze, securing a total of 135 points.
The four gold medals were won by Ali Ahmadivafa in 55 kg, Mohammad Mahdi Gholampour in 60 kg, Ahmadreza Mohsen-nejad in 67 kg and Alireza Abduli in 77 kg.
Abolfazl Fathi-tzangi won silver in 130 kg and Erfan Jarkani won bronze in 63 kg.
The 2024 U20 World Championships is the 46th edition of the World Junior Wrestling Championships, which is being held on September 2-8.
