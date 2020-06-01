UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Guarantees Free Coronavirus Treatment For Afghan Refugees Amid Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 08:31 PM

Iran Guarantees Free Coronavirus Treatment for Afghan Refugees Amid Pandemic

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani promised his Afghan counterpart, Ashraf Ghani, on Monday that his country would continue providing free medical care to Afghan refugees amid the outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani promised his Afghan counterpart, Ashraf Ghani, on Monday that his country would continue providing free medical care to Afghan refugees amid the outbreak.

"Providing health services to Afghan brothers in fighting coronavirus will continue with the same process," Rouhani was quoted as saying in a statement on his official website.

During the phone call, Rouhani congratulated Ghani on his reelection and the recent power-sharing deal he reached with his long-time rival, Abdullah Abdullah. The Iranian president said he hoped this would help bring peace and stability to Afghanistan.

Ghani wished the Iranian government success in fighting the virus and praised its assistance to Afghan refugees. The UN refugee agency estimates that there are close to a million Afghans living in Iran, most of them outside of refugee camps.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Iran Same Ashraf Ghani Government Refugee Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Police organise forum ..

5 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid enacts new DIFC Data Protectio ..

5 minutes ago

Italian FA chief hopeful small number of fans can ..

4 minutes ago

DR Congo reports fresh Ebola outbreak

4 minutes ago

Zynga to buy Toon Blast maker Peak for $1.8 bn

4 minutes ago

UK Seeks to Enroll Hundreds of Patients for Trials ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.