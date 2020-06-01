Iran Guarantees Free Coronavirus Treatment for Afghan Refugees Amid Pandemic

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani promised his Afghan counterpart, Ashraf Ghani, on Monday that his country would continue providing free medical care to Afghan refugees amid the outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani promised his Afghan counterpart, Ashraf Ghani, on Monday that his country would continue providing free medical care to Afghan refugees amid the outbreak.

"Providing health services to Afghan brothers in fighting coronavirus will continue with the same process," Rouhani was quoted as saying in a statement on his official website.

During the phone call, Rouhani congratulated Ghani on his reelection and the recent power-sharing deal he reached with his long-time rival, Abdullah Abdullah. The Iranian president said he hoped this would help bring peace and stability to Afghanistan.

Ghani wished the Iranian government success in fighting the virus and praised its assistance to Afghan refugees. The UN refugee agency estimates that there are close to a million Afghans living in Iran, most of them outside of refugee camps.