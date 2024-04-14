Open Menu

Iran Guards Confirm Attack Under Way Against Israel: State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Iran Guards confirm attack under way against Israel: state media

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed early Sunday that a drone and missile attack was under way against Israel in retaliation for a deadly April 1 drone strike on its Damascus consulate.

"In response to the numerous crimes committed by the Zionist regime, including the attack on the consular section... the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired dozens of missiles and drones at specific targets inside the occupied territories (Israel)," state television quoted a Guards statement as saying.

Operation Honest Promise is "being carried out with the approval of the Supreme National Security Council under the supervision of the General Staff of the Armed Forces," the Guards statement said.

Within minutes of the launch, the account on X of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reposted his pledge that the "evil (Israeli) regime will be punished".

The April 1 strike, which was widely blamed on Israel, levelled the five-storey consular annexe of the Iranian embassy in Damascus and killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Israel Iran Damascus April Sunday TV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

6 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

16 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

16 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

16 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

16 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

16 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

16 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

16 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

16 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

16 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

16 hours ago

More Stories From World