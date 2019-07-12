Iran Guards say strike 'terrorists' in Iraqi Kurdistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Friday they have launched deadly strikes against "terrorists" across the border in Iraqi Kurdistan.

"Terrorist camps and training centres were attacked from Wednesday," with rockets, drones and artillery, the Guards said in a statement published by their official website Sepahnews.

The statement did not name the group targeted in the strikes, but said it was behind efforts to "disrupt security" in Iran.