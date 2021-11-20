UrduPoint.com

Iran Guards Seize 'foreign' Diesel-smuggling Boat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 01:07 PM

Iran Guards seize 'foreign' diesel-smuggling boat

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Saturday they had seized a boat smuggling diesel in the Gulf and arrested its 11 foreign crew members

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Saturday they had seized a boat smuggling diesel in the Gulf and arrested its 11 foreign crew members.

"Thanks to our intelligence services and in a coordinated operation, our navy seized a foreign vessel with 11 crew members in our territorial waters," said Guards' Colonel Ahmad Hajian, according to state television's Iribnews website.

Hajian did not specify either the date of the seizure, the nationality of the boat or its crew, or further details about the vessel and its origin.

"After the inspection, more than 150,000 litres of contraband diesel were seized and the 11 foreign crew members were brought before a court," he added.

The incident comes in the wake of a series of attacks on commercial vessels in the sea lanes serving the Gulf, where a large portion of the world's oil is produced and shipped.

On November 10, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the release of the Vietnamese-flagged MV Sothys tanker which they had seized in October in the Sea of Oman.

The latest incident comes as the Islamic republic is preparing to resume talks with major powers aimed at ending a standoff over its nuclear deal.

Related Topics

World Nuclear Oman Oil October November TV Court

Recent Stories

Man's legs fractured in road mishap

Man's legs fractured in road mishap

56 seconds ago
 PakVsBan: Bangladesh won the toss, elect to bat fi ..

PakVsBan: Bangladesh won the toss, elect to bat first in the 2nd T20I match

9 minutes ago
 US, Iraqi Government Remain Concerned About IS, Wa ..

US, Iraqi Government Remain Concerned About IS, Washington to Continue to Help - ..

1 minute ago
 US Continues to Be Focused on Evacuation of Americ ..

US Continues to Be Focused on Evacuation of American Citizens From Afghanistan - ..

1 minute ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits Bambino Gesù Children&#039; ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Bambino Gesù Children&#039;s Hospital in Rome

23 minutes ago
 Body found in sargodha

Body found in sargodha

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.