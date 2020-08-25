UrduPoint.com
Iran Hails 'constructive' Talks With Visiting IAEA Chief

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 02:30 PM

Iran's nuclear body said it held "constructive" talks on Tuesday with the visiting head of the International Atomic Energy Agency amid tensions over a US bid to reimpose UN sanctions

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Iran's nuclear body said it held "constructive" talks on Tuesday with the visiting head of the International Atomic Energy Agency amid tensions over a US bid to reimpose UN sanctions.

"Today's talks were constructive," the head of Iran's atomic agency, Ali Akbar Salehi, said after meeting IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi.

"It was decided that the agency continue its work professionally and independently and Iran, too, act in the framework of its commitments," he said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

