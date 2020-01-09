Iran Has Been Warning Militias Not to Target Americans - Pence

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Vice President Mike Pence in an interview said the United States has received intelligence indicating that Iran has asked militias not to target Americans in the wake of the killing of commander Qesem Soleimani.

"We're receiving some encouraging intelligence that Iran is sending messages to those very same militias not to move against American targets or civilians. And we hope that that message continues to echo," Pence told CBS news on Wednesday.