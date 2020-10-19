UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Has Deals With Russia, China To Develop Air Force After Embargo Lifted - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:36 PM

Iran Has Deals With Russia, China to Develop Air Force After Embargo Lifted - Minister

Iran has arrangements with Russia and China on assistance in developing its national air force after the expiry of the international conventional arms embargo, Defense Minister Amir Hatami told Al Jazeera in an interview on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Iran has arrangements with Russia and China on assistance in developing its national air force after the expiry of the international conventional arms embargo, Defense Minister Amir Hatami told Al Jazeera in an interview on Monday.

The years-long UN arms embargo on Iran expired on Sunday, in line with the 2015 nuclear deal that sought to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons in return for sanctions relief.

"We have important agreements with Russia and China to develop our air force for the period after the arms embargo is lifted," Hatami said, without providing details.

According to the minister, the arms embargo's expiry is an opportunity for Iran to import and export weapons.

Tehran, at the same time, "does not intend to start an arms race, which would turn the region into a powder keg," the brigadier general stressed.

The United States, which unilaterally left the accord in 2018 and reinstated restrictions on Tehran, has warned that it would sanction any individual or entity that contributes to the supply or sale of conventional arms to or from Iran or provides technical assistance related to these arms.

Related Topics

United Nations Import Iran Russia China Nuclear Sale Tehran Same United States Sunday 2015 2018 From Race

Recent Stories

24 minutes ago

Leipzig to launch European campaign in front of 99 ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai launches online ..

39 minutes ago

Performance audit of model police stations to be c ..

3 minutes ago

WHO Official Says Impossible to Predict How Next C ..

3 minutes ago

'Roger Federer Arena' plan fails to rally signatur ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.