Iran Has Deals With Russia, China to Develop Air Force After Embargo Lifted - Minister

Iran has arrangements with Russia and China on assistance in developing its national air force after the expiry of the international conventional arms embargo, Defense Minister Amir Hatami told Al Jazeera in an interview on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Iran has arrangements with Russia and China on assistance in developing its national air force after the expiry of the international conventional arms embargo, Defense Minister Amir Hatami told Al Jazeera in an interview on Monday.

The years-long UN arms embargo on Iran expired on Sunday, in line with the 2015 nuclear deal that sought to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons in return for sanctions relief.

"We have important agreements with Russia and China to develop our air force for the period after the arms embargo is lifted," Hatami said, without providing details.

According to the minister, the arms embargo's expiry is an opportunity for Iran to import and export weapons.

Tehran, at the same time, "does not intend to start an arms race, which would turn the region into a powder keg," the brigadier general stressed.

The United States, which unilaterally left the accord in 2018 and reinstated restrictions on Tehran, has warned that it would sanction any individual or entity that contributes to the supply or sale of conventional arms to or from Iran or provides technical assistance related to these arms.