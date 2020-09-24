UrduPoint.com
Iran Has Defense Cooperation Needs Russia, Other Countries Could Fill - Zarif To Sputnik

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Iran will continue talks with Russia on defense cooperation and sees some areas of need in terms of weaponry that working with Russia and other countries could fill, the country's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told Sputnik.

"Iran and Russia have conducted very serious talks in this regard, and we will continue these talks.

We have a certain degree of defensive self-sufficiency in many aspects, and in some cases we have serious needs for cooperation in the armaments field with our Russian friends and other countries that are prepared to cooperate with us in line with international laws. And my friends in the Iranian ministry of defense will continue these talks and are taking them seriously," the minister said.

