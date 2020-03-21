UrduPoint.com
Iran Has Freed French Researcher Roland Marchal: French Presidency

Sat 21st March 2020 | 12:27 PM

Iran has freed French researcher Roland Marchal: French presidency

Iran has released French researcher Roland Marchal, France's presidential office said Saturday, urging Tehran to free another detained academic

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Iran has released French researcher Roland Marchal, France's presidential office said Saturday, urging Tehran to free another detained academic.

President Emmanuel Macron "is happy to announce the release of Roland Marchal, imprisoned in Iran since June 2019" but he "urges the Iranian authorities to immediately free Farida Adelkhah," his office said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

