Iran Has Intelligence Data Showing US Plots To Unleash War Against Tehran - Zarif

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Iran Has Intelligence Data Showing US Plots to Unleash War Against Tehran - Zarif

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Iran has intelligence data from Iraq indicating that the US is plotting to find a pretext for a war against Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.

"Instead of fighting Covid in US, @realDonaldTrump & cohorts waste billions to fly B52s & send armadas to OUR region Intelligence from Iraq indicate plot to FABRICATE pretext for war. Iran doesn't seek war but will OPENLY & DIRECTLY defend its people, security & vital interests," Zarif said on Twitter.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday that two US B-52 strategic bombers made a show of force in the middle East to deter potential attacks on US or allied targets in the region.

Without mentioning Iran specifically, CENTCOM added that the mission delivered "a clear deterrent message" to anyone who intends to harm Americans or American interests. According to CENTCOM, it was the third bomber deployment in the command's area of operation in the last 45 days. At the same time, CENTCOM noted that Washington was not seeking conflict.

A week ago, US President Donald Trump issued a public warning to Iran by tweeting that he will hold it responsible "if one American is killed."

Relations between Tehran and Washington have considerably deteriorated during the four-year term of US President Donald Trump who will be replaced by President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

