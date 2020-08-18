UrduPoint.com
Iran Has Necessary Expertise, Infrastructure To Build Strategic Weapons - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:30 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Hatami said on Tuesday during a meeting with the country's lawmakers that Iran's military infrastructure allowed for building its own strategic weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Hatami said on Tuesday during a meeting with the country's lawmakers that Iran's military infrastructure allowed for building its own strategic weapons.

"The Defense Ministry can build strategic weapons now, provided it is supported by the Parliament over the budget needs," Hatami said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

The brigadier general noted that the Iranian parliament could add to the development of the country's defense sector.

"The Defense Ministry, with the Parliament's cooperation, is also ready to contribute to the non-military economy as well," Hatami added, noting that the financial support could help obtain modern technologies in the sector and boost the country's strength against external threats.

The defense minister has previously said that Iran would start exporting its weapons once the arms embargo against the country is lifted.

Washington first announced its plans to seek an extension to the UN arms embargo � which expires on October 18 this coming fall � in May. In June, the US lodged the initial draft resolution, asking that countries halt all sales of weapons to Iran, as well as in no way facilitate the use or sale of arms by Iran. Earlier this week, US Envoy to the United Nations Kelly Craft said that Washington had lodged a new version of its draft resolution to the UN Security Council to request an indefinite extension of the embargo.

