UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Has Never Talked With U.S. Over Nuke Deal

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:08 PM

Iran has never talked with U.S. over nuke deal

Iran has never had direct or indirect talks with the United States over the issues concerning the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said here on Monday

TEHRAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Iran has never had direct or indirect talks with the United States over the issues concerning the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said here on Monday.

"There is no dialogue between Iran and the United States because the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has made it clear how the United States will return to the deal," Khatibzadeh told a weekly press conference.

Last month, the European Union offered to attend an informal meeting between Iran and other parties to the JCPOA, with the United States also attending as a guest.

Iran has insisted that, for any talks, the United States should return to the deal, from which the former U.S. president withdrew in 2018, and lift anti-Iran sanctions.

In response to a query on a step-by-step plan of the U.S. return to the JCPOA, Khatibzadeh said that Iran has never received it.

"We have close talks with the remaining parties of the nuclear deal, and we are waiting for the implementation of the JCPOA by the Europeans," he said. He added that Iran's mitigation of nuclear measures is reversible if the other parties fulfill their obligations.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear European Union United States 2015 2018 From

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan wishes Intl’ Women’s Day to incre ..

21 seconds ago

Explore the best of Dubai with Emirates and enjoy ..

5 minutes ago

Japan International Cooperation Agency and FAO joi ..

15 minutes ago

Justice Qazi Faez Isa Case: Justice Shah stresses ..

33 minutes ago

UK Launches G7 Gender Equality Advisory Council - ..

18 minutes ago

Arif declares PM's vote of trust decision as bold ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.