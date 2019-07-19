Iran Has No Information on Drone Being Shot Down - Foreign Minister Zarif

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Iran has no information about its drone being downed by the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters at the UN in New York on Thursday.

"We have no information about having lost the drone today," Zarif said.

The Pentagon in a statement earlier in the day said an Iranian drone came within a "threatening range" of a US warship in the Strait of Hormuz before being destroyed by American forces in a defensive action.