Iran Has Not Done Anything Irreversible In Nuclear Program - CENTCOM Commander

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 01:20 AM

Iran Has Not Done Anything Irreversible in Nuclear Program - CENTCOM Commander

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Iran has done nothing that is irreversible regarding its nuclear program, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"As for the Iranian nuclear program, I would simply note: They've done nothing that's irreversible up to this point, and I think that's just an important thing to remember," McKenzie said.

More Stories From World

