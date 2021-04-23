Iran Has Not Done Anything Irreversible in Nuclear Program - CENTCOM Commander

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Iran has done nothing that is irreversible regarding its nuclear program, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"As for the Iranian nuclear program, I would simply note: They've done nothing that's irreversible up to this point, and I think that's just an important thing to remember," McKenzie said.