Iran Has Not Requested UNSC Meeting Over Downing Of US Drone - Diplomatic Source

Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:00 AM

Iran Has Not Requested UNSC Meeting Over Downing of US Drone - Diplomatic Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The permanent mission of Iran to the United Nations has not requested the UN Security Council to convene a meeting to address the downing of a US Navy surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"Iran sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General; however, it did not ask for a specific meeting of the Security Council on the incident," the source said on Thursday.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said earlier on Thursday that they shot down the surveillance drone for violating Iran's airspace, an assertion denied by Washington.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres seen by Sputnik that Tehran urges the international community to call on the United States to end its unlawful and destabilizing measures in the Persian Gulf.

US President Donald Trump initially said Iran made "a very big mistake" but later told reporters he doubted the drone shoot down was intentional. Some US lawmakers, however, have called for taking action against Iran over the incident.

