UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Has Not Yet Granted Canada Access To Downed Jet's Black Boxes - Transport Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:30 AM

Iran Has Not Yet Granted Canada Access to Downed Jet's Black Boxes - Transport Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Iran is still in possession of the downed Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) jet's black boxes and Canada has not yet been granted access to them, Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"The black boxes are with Iran, which is leading the investigation," Garneau said.

Garneau pointed out that the Iranian government has indicated that Canadian officials will be allowed to participate in the black box reading, but they have not yet been granted access.

On Monday, Canadian Transportation Safety board Chair Kathy Fox said that Canada has been given expert status in the investigation of the downed UIA fight 752.

The Iranian Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau invited Canada to download the flight recorder data and inspect the crash site, which goes far beyond the privileges granted by the International Civil Aviation Organization charter, Fox said.

Related Topics

Accident Iran Canada Reading SITE Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

31 minutes ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Algerian Minister of F ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Algerian Minister of ..

2 hours ago

Historic French strike stunted growth: central ban ..

1 hour ago

Minister directs new research projects on South Pu ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.