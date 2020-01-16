(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Iran is still in possession of the downed Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) jet's black boxes and Canada has not yet been granted access to them, Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"The black boxes are with Iran, which is leading the investigation," Garneau said.

Garneau pointed out that the Iranian government has indicated that Canadian officials will be allowed to participate in the black box reading, but they have not yet been granted access.

On Monday, Canadian Transportation Safety board Chair Kathy Fox said that Canada has been given expert status in the investigation of the downed UIA fight 752.

The Iranian Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau invited Canada to download the flight recorder data and inspect the crash site, which goes far beyond the privileges granted by the International Civil Aviation Organization charter, Fox said.