Iran Has Offers on Arms Deliveries, Plans Steps After Embargo Lift - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Iran has already received several countries' offers on military equipment deliveries and plans to implement certain steps after the arms embargo is lifted this fall, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has said in an interview with Sputnik.

He recalled that the United Nations Security Council's arms embargo was expiring this fall.

"Ensuring its defense needs is Iran's legitimate right, and when the restrictions are lifted, necessary steps will be made. Up to date, Iran has received offers on deliveries of military equipment and defensive armament, but the existing restrictions hindered deals in this area," Jalali said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has pledged that the country will do everything possible to extend the United Nations' arms embargo and prevent Iran from purchasing military equipment from Russia and China. However, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has stressed, in his comment for Sputnik, that the arms embargo cannot be extended beyond the date when it expires after five years.