Iran has started enriching uranium to 20 percent: IAEA

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The UN nuclear watchdog confirmed Monday that Iran had started the process of enriching uranium to 20 percent, a further step away from its commitments under the 2015 deal with world powers.

"Iran today began feeding uranium already enriched up to 4.1 percent U-235 into six centrifuge cascades at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant for further enrichment up to 20 percent," a statement from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.