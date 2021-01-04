UrduPoint.com
Iran Has Started Enriching Uranium To 20 Percent: IAEA

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:38 PM

Iran has started enriching uranium to 20 percent: IAEA

The UN nuclear watchdog confirmed Monday that Iran had started the process of enriching uranium to 20 percent, a further step away from its commitments under the 2015 deal with world powers

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The UN nuclear watchdog confirmed Monday that Iran had started the process of enriching uranium to 20 percent, a further step away from its commitments under the 2015 deal with world powers.

"Iran today began feeding uranium already enriched up to 4.1 percent U-235 into six centrifuge cascades at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant for further enrichment up to 20 percent," a statement from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

