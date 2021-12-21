(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Iran will be high on the agenda during US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's meetings with senior Israeli officials this week set up to discuss concerns over Tehran's rapid advancements with its nuclear program, a senior Biden administration official said.

"Iran will be very high on the agenda for Jake's visit to Israel this week," the official said during a conference call on Monday. "The discussion will be a continuation of our ongoing consultations on the threat posed by Iran, particularly its nuclear program but also its destabilizing activities in the region."