Iran Holding Talks With Russia On Constructing New Units Of Bushehr NPP - Reports

Published January 22, 2022 | 06:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) Iran is holding negotiations with Russia on constructing new units of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, media reported.

The construction of new units is in line with the Iranian plans to generate at least 10,000 megawatts of electricity via nuclear energy, the Press tv broadcaster reported, citing Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

"The Russians can contribute a very good part at this program. It has been discussed by the two presidents and we are expecting to exchange delegations in the very near future in order to implement the new projects," Kamalvandi said.

According to the official, one of Iran's planned nuclear projects with Russia will cost about $5 billion.

The construction of power units at the Bushehr NPP is the largest joint Russian-Iranian project. The first block of the nuclear power plant, completed in cooperation with Russia, was connected to Iran's national power grid in September 2011. The construction of the second block is underway, while a contract for the construction of the third power unit has been signed.

