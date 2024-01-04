Open Menu

Iran Holds Day Of Mourning For 84 Killed In Twin Blasts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2024 | 06:08 PM



Iran observed a day of mourning Thursday for the at least 84 people killed when twin blasts ripped through a crowd commemorating the slain Revolutionary Guards general Qasem Soleimani

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Iran observed a day of mourning Thursday for the at least 84 people killed when twin blasts ripped through a crowd commemorating the slain Revolutionary Guards general Qasem Soleimani.

The death toll was revised down from around 100 the day after what Iranian authorities termed a "terrorist attack" that also left hundreds wounded near Soleimani's tomb in the southern city of Kerman.

No one claimed responsibility for the explosions in Iran, which has suffered deadly attacks in the past.

The blasts ripped through crowds who had come to honour Soleimani, four years after a US drone strike in Baghdad killed the veteran senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday blamed "evil and criminal enemies" of the Islamic republic, without naming them, and vowed a "harsh response".

