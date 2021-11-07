UrduPoint.com

Iran Holds Massive Military Drills In Indian Ocean, Red Sea - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) The Iranian military held large-scale exercise Zolfaqar-1400 involving all branches of the armed forces between the Strait of Hormuz and the northern parts of the Indian Ocean, as well as in some parts of the Red Sea, media reported on Sunday.

The troops used domestically produced Ababil-3, Yasir, Sadeq, Mohajer-4, and Simorgh drones, a spokesman for the drills told the Iranian Tasnim news agency.

The exercise, featuring the infantry, armored units, mechanized regiments, navy, air force and air defense, aimed to demonstrate the neighboring countries Iran's readiness to establish peace and friendship based on the regional capacities, according to the media.

On Saturday, the deputy chief of the Iranian Army for coordination, Rear Adm. Habibollah Sayyari, told a press conference that the drills were designed to boost defense capabilities and warn enemies that any attack on Iran will be immediately repulsed.

