Iran Holds Presidential Election Runoff
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Iran holds a presidential election runoff Friday between Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili following a record-low turnout in the first round.
The vote comes amid heightened regional tensions over the Gaza war, a dispute with the West over Iran's nuclear programme and popular discontent over the state of Iran's sanctions-hit economy.
In last week's first round, Pezeshkian, who was the only reformist permitted to stand, won the largest number of ballots, around 42 percent, while the former nuclear negotiator Jalili came in second place with 39 percent, according to figures from Iran's elections authority.
Only 40 percent of Iran's 61 million eligible voters turned up at the polls -- the lowest turnout in any presidential election since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
On Wednesday, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who wields ultimate authority in the country, called for a higher turnout in the runoff.
"The second round of the presidential election is very important," he said in a video carried by state tv.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 2024
DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning
77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC
All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari
More Stories From World
-
Keir Starmer's Labour wins UK general election20 minutes ago
-
No holiday for Biden as debate crisis cleanup continues20 minutes ago
-
Kinshasa, a mega city of traffic jams, potholes, transit chaos30 minutes ago
-
UK's Labour on course for landslide election win: exit polls30 minutes ago
-
Murray saluted at Wimbledon despite doubles exit as Djokovic wins1 hour ago
-
Springer sizzles with 59 to lead John Deere Classic1 hour ago
-
In-form Switzerland eye Euros history against England1 hour ago
-
Agreement in principle on 2025 German budget: source close to coalition1 hour ago
-
Mexico girds for hit from Hurricane Beryl1 hour ago
-
Venezuelan election campaign kicks off amid persecution claims2 hours ago
-
Spain PM's wife to testify in graft probe2 hours ago
-
Germany face Spain, France take on Portugal in thrilling Euro 2024 quarters4 hours ago