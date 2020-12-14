UrduPoint.com
Iran Holds Talks With Russia, China, India On COVID-19 Vaccine Purchase - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Iran is holding consultations with Russia, China and India on the procurement of COVID-19 vaccine, the spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical education, Sima Sadat Lari, said on Monday.

"To date, consultations have been held with China, India and Russia regarding the purchase [of a vaccine against coronavirus], but the sanctions make financial transactions for the purchase of the vaccine problematic," Lari said as quoted by the state-run Mehr news agency.

Earlier in November, Lari told Sputnik that Tehran was cooperating with Moscow regarding the COVID-19 vaccines.

Iran is also developing its own COVID-19 vaccines and expects the first one to be ready in spring.

