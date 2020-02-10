Iran Hopes E3 States to Honor JCPOA Obligations - Ambassador to Russia

Tehran still hopes that the three European signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known as the E3 group, will continue to implement their obligations under the deal despite their decision to invoke the dispute resolution mechanism, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Tehran still hopes that the three European signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known as the E3 group, will continue to implement their obligations under the deal despite their decision to invoke the dispute resolution mechanism, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Monday.

The mechanism was invoked by France, Germany and the United Kingdom in mid-January.

"The US withdrawal from the agreement violated the balance, and remaining parties to the deal should have paid attention to this. They did not do it. We, nonetheless, hope that they [E3] will implement their obligations," Jalali said at a press conference.

According to the ambassador, Iran adheres to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and while it does not plan to leave the nuclear deal, the country may change its attitude should European countries start ramping up the pressure.

"They should know that such behavior will be remembered by the people of Iran.

You see that the Iranian parliament is discussing such issues as the exit from the NPT these days. It is being discussed. That is why, if the people of Iran, the parliament of Iran and the government of Iran see that the application of this [dispute resolution] mechanism is used, so to say, to speak from a position of strength and pressure, they, of course, will have to make different decisions," Jalali said.

The diplomat added that Iran would return to fulfilling its nuclear obligations once the European countries started doing so, and reiterated that all steps taken by Tehran with regard to the deal were reversible.

Tehran abandoned the remaining nuclear deal obligations after the US killing of a top Iranian commander in early January � it had begun the process in May. The Islamic republic has promised to resume compliance once Europe ensures that Iran's interests are protected amid US sanctions. The E3 leaders responded by triggering the deal's dispute resolution mechanism.